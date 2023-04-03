Georgia’s GDP Up 5.8% in February 2023

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.8% in January 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on March 31.

Geostat said that growth was observed in construction, financial and insurance activities, trade, transportation and storage.

A decline was registered in manufacturing, real estate activities, as well as professional, scientific and technical activities.

The average growth rate for January-February is 7.1%.

Source: Georgian Department of Statistics

