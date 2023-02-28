Georgia’s GDP Up 8.4% in January 2023

According to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on February 28, Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased by 8.4% in January 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to Geostat, growth was observed in Construction, Financial and Insurance activities, Transportation and Storage, Trade, Information and Communication, Hotels, and Restaurants.

Declines were registered in Manufacturing, Professional, Scientific-technical Activities, and Energy.

