Foreign Leaders Congratulate Georgia on Independence Day

Foreign leaders, diplomats, and officials sent congratulations and well wishes to Georgia on May 26 in celebration of Georgia’s Independence Day.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Georgia, emphasizing Georgia’s fight for independence and highlighting once again the US support for it. He noted: ““We recognize and condemn Russia’s behavior of aggression, including in the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia and subsequent and ongoing occupation. We steadfastly support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.” He also stressed: “On this day of celebration for Georgians everywhere, I reaffirm the United States’ continuing commitment to helping Georgia build the secure, prosperous, European democracy its citizens want and so richly deserve.”

In addition, the US Embassy in Tbilisi released a statement extending warm wishes to Georgia on its Independence Day. The US Ambassador to Georgia, Kelly Degnan offered her congratulations while speaking to journalists at the celebration.

His Majesty King Charles III of United Kingdom wrote a letter to Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili and the citizens of Georgia, extending his “warmest congratulations” and “looking forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong partnership between our two countries, as we face this challenging times”.

UK Ambassador also to Georgia took to Twitter to congratulate Georgia with the independence anniversary.

გილოცავთ დამოუკიდებლობის დღეს!



Happy Independence Day Georgia 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/CAYFD2xFA4 — Mark Clayton (@MarkClaytonFCDO) May 26, 2023

The EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi showed his support towards Georgia’s EU aspirations in his post, noting that “Georgia belongs the European Union”.

I wish all the Georgians and the Nation happy Independence Day!#Georgia belongs the European Union.

Your quest for freedom has strengthened you and made you resilient.

Freedom prevails over all the struggles. pic.twitter.com/p4ZkPGG1c3 — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) May 26, 2023

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Denmark, Poland, Greece, North Macedonia, Latvia, Estonia, Romania and others, wished a happy Independence Day to Georgia. Furthermore, Ambassadors of Germany, France, and the Netherlands, Peter Fischer, Sheraz Gasri, and Maaike van Koldam, respectively, were also among those who congratulated Georgia on the occasion.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia shared the letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Georgian President Salome Zurbishvili. The letter reads: “Our state has always consistently supported and will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders. I am sure that the Ukrainian and Georgian people will de-occupy their territories, return a just peace to Ukraine and Georgia, and security to the Black Sea region”.

Ukrainian President also congratulated Georgians with a recorded address he twitted today, saying inter alia: “I greet all the people of Georgia and wish them to be together with us and all other European nations in a free, peaceful and united European family”.

Today 🇬🇪 Georgia celebrates Independence Day. I greet all the people of Georgia and wish them to be together with us and all other European nations in a free, peaceful and united European family. I wish this for the entire Georgia – and those parts of your country that are still… pic.twitter.com/zo7MZhclUY — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 26, 2023

The Foreign Ministries of Georgia’s neighboring countries – Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Armenia – joined others in extending their congratulations to Georgia. Notably, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the President of Georgia in respective letters.

Members of the European Parliament also took to Twitter to extend their wishes for a happy Independence Day to Georgia. Viola von Cramon emphasized the significance of EU solidarity, particularly “in a time, when the freedom of the Georgian people is threatened from both inside and out”. Vlad Gheorghe joined his colleague in extending greetings, stating: “Happy independence day to the brave & EUROPEAN people of Georgia!”. Notably, Anna Fotyga congratulated Georgia entirely in Georgian, stating: “We wish you the fulfillment of your wishes, restoration of territorial integrity, institutional development and joining the Euro-Atlantic space”. The congratulation was sent to the people of Georgia by the EU Delegation to Georgia as well.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)