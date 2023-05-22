Georgian Parliamentary Delegation Attends NATO PA Spring Session

The Georgian Parliamentary Delegation is participating in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) Spring Session, which is taking place in Luxembourg on May 19-22. The session is focused on maintaining support for Ukraine and strengthening the Alliance’s defense and deterrence posture in the face of security challenges, including those posed by Russia.

During the first day of the session, the Georgian Delegation held meetings with the Delegations of Luxemburg, Germany, and Italy. Irakli Beraia, the Chair of the Defense and Security Committee and Head of the Parliamentary Delegation to NATO PA emphasized the importance of NATO PA as a parliamentary platform to address security concerns within the Euro-Atlantic region.

“Our task is to use the NATO PA platform to deliver information to the NATO member states’ delegations about the security challenges that Georgia encounters, the Russian occupation, the utmost importance of the increased pressure of the international society on Russia for de-occupation, the progress of Georgia at the Euro-Atlantic area integration path, advancing Georgia in the NATO integration progress, and further intensified support to the enhancement of Georgia’s security, defense capacity and resilience”, – Beraia noted.

Givi Mikanadze, Chair of the Education and Science Committee and a member of the delegation, highlighted the firm support from NATO member states for Georgia’s path to NATO membership noting: “In the hallways of the Assembly, we hear more and more often that it was a big mistake not to speed up Georgia’s accession to NATO and that Georgia should be next on the accession list after Finland and Sweden,” said Givi Mikanadze.

The final plenary session on Monday will be addressed by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Additionally, two declarations are expected to be adopted during the session reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine and urging Allied governments to step up military supplies. In a second declaration, the Assembly is expected to recommend a series of measures to be adopted at the Alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July. The resolution calls for NATO leaders to strengthen the Alliance militarily, defend democratic values, and focus on strengthening Allied resilience.

