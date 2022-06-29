NATO Parliamentary Assembly Delegation Visits Georgia

Members of the Defense and Security Committee of NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) started a three-day visit to Georgia on June 28 to discuss the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration, necessary reforms, and existing security risks.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili spoke with the delegation yesterday about the current state of affairs in the region, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO-Georgia relations and the bilateral parliamentary dialogue, per the Georgian Parliament’s press release.

“As noted, Georgia remains a reliable and responsible partner of NATO for years and hence, NATO is keeping the intact support of our NATO integration,” the Georgian Parliament noted.

The NATO PA delegation includes the Director of the Defense and Security Committee, Ethan Corbin, as well as his colleagues Jiri Horak, Adriano Paroli, and Krisjanis Feldmans, among other members of the Assembly.

In #Tbilisi for a 3-Day visit, #NATOPA Defence & Security Committee engages with parliamentarians and officials. In focus:

☑️Next steps in 🇬🇪 Euro-Atlantic integration,

☑️Need for democratic reforms & political concord

☑️Challenges to 🇬🇪 security. pic.twitter.com/pA34egPtFI — NATO Parliamentary Assembly / AP-OTAN (@natopapress) June 28, 2022

Also yesterday, the Chair of Georgia’s Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee, MP Irakli Beraia and his committee members held a meeting with the NATO PA delegation. “It’s vital that the NATO PA Delegation visits Georgia simultaneously with the Madrid Summit, which reaffirms the special value of Georgia in the NATO agenda,” MP Beraia noted at the meeting.

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said today that the delegation also visited its headquarters. SSG said the First Deputy Head Alexi Batiashvili addressed the guests from NATO with a focus on the “security environment in the country, hybrid threats, the occupied territories, and the situation in the region.”

Giorgi Sabedashvili, Director of the Information-Analytics Department of the SSG also gave a presentation on security environment in Georgia’s Russian occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, and the hybrid threats facing the country.

