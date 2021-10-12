Georgia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly Resolutions

NATO Parliamentary Assembly adopted on October 11 two resolutions that, among others, reaffirmed support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and its Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations.

Resolution 471, adopted during the Assembly’s 67th Annual Session in Lisbon, Portugal, called on governments and legislatures of the Allied states “to reaffirm their commitment to NATO’s Open Door policy and to step up support for Ukraine, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina and to help them accelerate their Euro-Atlantic integration.”

Resolution 470, also adopted during the session, condemned “Russia’s ongoing violation of the territorial integrity of Georgia, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova,” and Moscow’s “persistent efforts to destabilize these countries, to derail their European and/or Euro-Atlantic integration, and to incite reckless and irresponsible escalations.”

The Resolution also denounced Russia’s “illegal curtailing” of the freedom of navigation in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The document also expressed concern about “the grave human rights violations and ethnic discrimination against Georgians in the occupied territories” and stressed “the necessity of implementation of the EU-mediated ceasefire agreement by the Russian Federation.” It also underscored the right of internally displaced people and refugees to return to their homes.

The Resolution urged NATO member states “to signal solidarity with Georgia and Ukraine through increased joint exercises and practical support to their ability to defend themselves.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)