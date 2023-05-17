Public Defender: Rights Situation of LGBT+ People Remains Serious Problem

“Despite the existing legal guarantees and human rights protection mechanisms, the rights situation of LGBT+ people is still a serious problem in Georgia, especially access to health care, education, employment, freedom of assembly and expression in public space,”- reads the statement released by the Public Defender’s Office on May 17 on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The Public Defender’s Office noted that in the context of freedom of expression of LGBT+ people, the European Court of Human Rights, in the cases against Georgia, has repeatedly emphasized “the obligation of the authorities to use all available means to advocate a tolerant, conciliatory position, for example, by making public statements, without any ambiguity.”

It also focused on the “insulting” and “hateful statements” made by public figures recently, saying that they “prevent the creation of an equal environment in the country and incite discrimination.”

“The situation is aggravated by the fact that the LGBT+ group is not mentioned at all in the state policy documents developed for the purpose of protecting human rights,” -the Public Defender’s Office noted. “[Accordingly] It is necessary for all responsible bodies to ensure an effective preventive response to the violations of the rights of LGBT+ people.”

