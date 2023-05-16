International Organizations, Embassies Issue a Statement on IDAHOBIT

International organizations and Embassies accredited in Tbilisi, issued a joint statement today on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHO). In the statement, the signatories welcome the increase in public support for the protection of minority rights in Georgia in recent years, and the efforts of state institutions and civil society organizations in ensuring full protection of human rights and freedoms, noting the Law on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination adopted in 2014 as a landmark development in this regard.

They also express concern that despite these efforts “the progress has stalled” noting that newly adopted national policy documents, such as the National Human Rights Strategy for 2020-2030, the State Concept of Georgia on Gender Equality, and the national development strategy Vision 2030 don’t include measures to strengthen the protection and inclusion of LGBTQI+ persons.

The signatories note that “stigmatization, discriminatory language, and hate speech by some public officials, politicians, media and religious figures incite further harassment against LGBTQI+ persons and threaten their lives” while also noting that “instigators and many perpetrators of open acts of violence against LGBTQI+ individuals in recent years, including during Pride Week in July 2021, have not been brought to justice…”

They call upon Georgian state, political, civic, and religious leaders to stand up and speak out against hate, discrimination, and violence, as well as to promote an inclusive society where everyone is safe and free to make decisions about their bodies. The international organizations and Embassies express readiness to continue working with Georgian partners towards these goals.

This joint statement is issued by the United Nations system in Georgia, the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, the Embassies to Georgia of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, the European Investment Bank’s Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)