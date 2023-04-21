Georgian Citizen Detained near Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on April 21 that Georgian citizen Dimitri Mamagulashvili, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces near the village of Dvani in the Kareli Municipality four days ago, has been released and transferred to the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the State Security Service, Tbilisi actively used all mechanisms at its disposal, including the hotline, to secure Mamagulashvili’s release.

“The responsibility for the destructive actions committed in the occupied regions of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” the State Security Service said, adding that “the central authorities, together with international partners, continues to work actively to ensure the release of all illegally detained Georgian citizens.”

