Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia announced on April 18 that the Russian occupation forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied area surrounding Dvani Village in the Kareli Municipality.

The security service noted that the hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) has been activated and international partners as well as the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) have been notified.

“The responsibility for the destructive actions committed in the occupied regions of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” the State Security Service said adding that “all the existing mechanisms have been activated to ensure the prompt release of the illegally detained Georgian citizen.”

