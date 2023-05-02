Foreign Minister Darchiashvili Visits Israel

According to the Foreign Ministry of Georgia Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is currently on a visit to the State of Israel. During the visit, which will last till May 3, the Darchiashvili met with Israeli President and Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat. He also paid his respects to the victims of the Nazi Regime by laying a wreath at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre on behalf of the Georgian people.

In addition, the Minister is scheduled to meet with top officials of Israel’s executive and legislative authorities, including the chairman of the Knesset, his Israeli counterpart – Eli Cohen and the ministers of economy, tourism and internal affairs.

Meeting with the President Isaac Herzog

At the meeting of Georgian Foreign Minister and Israeli President on May 2, Isaac Herzog the sides discussed important matters of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations. The meeting highlighted the countries’ historically amicable relations.

Delighted to host Georgia’s Foreign Minister @iliadarch & Deputy Minister @AlKhvtis, at the President's Residence this morning. We discussed ways to deepen and expand our strong relations based on the deep and historic 2600 year connection between the Georgian and Jewish peoples. pic.twitter.com/TsXp9qpwsj — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 2, 2023

The meeting participants reiterated their commitment to ongoing close cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Additionally, Herzog reiterated Israel’s unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Meeting with the Minister of Economy and Industry

Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat welcomed Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, to a meeting where the sides discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The meeting centered on exploring the substantial potential for economic collaboration between the two countries, particularly in areas such as bilateral trade, investments, and tourism.

Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili, and Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, have signed a joint declaration marking the completion of the technical and economic feasibility study for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

More to Follow…

