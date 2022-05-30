PM Garibashvili Visits Israel

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on May 30 visited Jerusalem, where he held meetings with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister, alternate PM Yair Lapid and Speaker of Knesset Mickey Levy.

The Prime Minister discussed opportunities for advancing bilateral partnership in education, infrastructure, trade, and agriculture, as well as prospects to further develop cooperation in defense and security, the Georgian Government Administration’s press service reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s press office said that the officials also discussed “geopolitical changes and their implications, regional challenges and joint opportunities for Israel and Georgia.”

PM Garibashvili and FM Lapid meanwhile talked about security challenges and intensifying cooperation in multilateral formats, the Georgian Government Administration’s press service said.

Today, I met with a delegation from Georgia led by PM @GharibashviliGe, FM @IliaDarch, and DM Juansher Burchuladze. This year, our two countries are marking 30 years of diplomatic relations, and we agreed to continue working together to deepen our ties in trade and tourism. 🇮🇱 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/AbQUQod6IP — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) May 30, 2022

Bilateral and multilateral cooperation and security challenges were also the focus of PM Garibashvili’s meeting with Israeli parliament speaker Mickey Levy, as reported by the Georgian Government Administration’s press service.

“Iran is constantly supplying arms to Hezbollah. It is funding terror and undermining the calm in our region. We will not allow it,” Speaker Levy told the Georgian PM in the meeting, the Knesset stated.

Also on May 30, the Georgian PM visited the Monastery of the Cross and Yad Vashem, a memorial for the victims of the Holocaust, in Jerusalem.

PM Garibashvili was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministers Ilia Darchiashvili and Juansher Burchuladze, respectively, and Head of the State Security Service Girgol Liluashvili.

The delegation arrived in Israel after wrapping up a trip to Jordan.

