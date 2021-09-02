Georgian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talk

Foreign Minister David Zalkaniani held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported on September 2.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation and highlighted the potential of economic relations, including in trade, investments and tourism, the Foreign Ministry press service said.

According to the same report, the two officials “once again stressed the importance of the traditional multi-century long friendship between Georgian and Jewish people.”

FM Lapid has invited FM Zalkaliani on an official visit to Israel, the Foreign Ministry also reported.

