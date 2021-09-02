Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. Photo: FB/David Zalkaliani.
News

Georgian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talk

02/09/2021 - 12:57
32 Less than a minute

Foreign Minister David Zalkaniani held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported on September 2.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation and highlighted the potential of economic relations, including in trade, investments and tourism, the Foreign Ministry press service said.

According to the same report, the two officials “once again stressed the importance of the traditional multi-century long friendship between Georgian and Jewish people.”

FM Lapid has invited FM Zalkaliani on an official visit to Israel, the Foreign Ministry also reported.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/09/2021 - 12:57
32 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Georgia Refuses Latvia-Donated COVID-19 Vaccines

02/09/2021 - 17:39

GD Thwarts Euro-Atlantic Path, Opposition Tells EU, NATO

02/09/2021 - 16:57

Foreign Minister Backs Not Seeking EU Loan

02/09/2021 - 16:18

COVID Georgia Live Blog: Record 81 Deaths, 3,212 New Cases

02/09/2021 - 11:40
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button