Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó Visits Tbilisi

On April 6, Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, met with Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, who is visiting Georgia.

According to the PM Office, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed the trend of fruitful cooperation between their countries in various areas and the progress achieved by Georgia in the process of European integration.

The meeting highlighted the priority of green energy projects and Black Sea connectivity, as well as the strategic significance of a submarine Black Sea power cable project. In addition, the increasing trend of growing bilateral trade was highlighted.

Irakli Garibashvili thanked Péter Szijjártó for Hungary’s unwavering support for Georgia’s European integration. He noted that the report published by the European Commission clearly reflected the progress made by Georgia in this regard.

As separate meeting was held between Péter Szijjártó and his Georgian counterpart. The latter welcomed his Hungarian colleague to Tbilisi, describing him as a “true friend” of Georgia. After the meeting, Darchiashvili tweeted about their discussions on strengthening ties in several areas of mutual interest.

It is always a pleasure to welcome the true friend of Georgia – Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó to Tbilisi.



We continue strengthening 🇬🇪 🇭🇺 ties in various areas of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/VE5IGiJhnS — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) April 6, 2023

