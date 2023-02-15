Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili Meets his Slovak Counterpart Rastislav Káčer in Bratislava

Within the framework of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili to Slovakia on February 14, a cooperation protocol was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.



According to the Georgian MFA, the document, signed on the anniversary of 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, aims to strengthen the cooperation between the foreign ministries and embassies of the two countries and confirms Slovakia’s effective assistance to Georgia on the way to European integration. The document recognizes the European perspective of Georgia and expresses support for Georgia’s strategic goals – to become a full-fledged member of European and Euro-Atlantic structures. It also emphasizes the readiness of the Slovak Foreign Ministry to support and encourage Georgia’s reforms on the way to join NATO and EU, including by sharing Slovakia’s experience in this regard. According to the protocol, the parties will hold regular consultations to discuss, among other issues of bilateral and multilateral relations, issues related to Georgia’s integration into the EU and NATO.

Darchiashvili held bilateral meeting with his Slovak counterpart Rastislav Káčer. According to the Foreign Ministry of the Slovak Republic on top of the development of bilateral cooperation, the partners discussed the impacts of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the European and security agenda, as well as developments in the South Caucasus region.

“With Georgia we have very good relations and I´m pleased about the bilateral interest to deepen them further. This is also attested to by signing the protocol that anticipates regular consultations. I´m convinced that this will be an impetus to extending the cooperation between our ministries,” stated Minister Káčer.

Slovak Foreign Minister emphasized that Slovakia strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, especially as it pertains to the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine. “The chief Slovak diplomat said to his Georgian counterpart that he welcomes the condemnation of the Russian invasion and also respects the decision not to join the EU sanctions, but he expects that Georgia will actively prevent attempts to circumvent them.”- notes the Foreign Ministry of the Slovak Republic.