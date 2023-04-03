Annual Inflation 5.3% in March
According to data published on April 3 by the National Statistics Service of Georgia, the annual inflation rate in February was 5.3%, while consumer prices decreased by 0.2% in comparison with the previous month.
Annual inflation was mainly influenced by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 11.8%); housing, water, electricity, gas (up 11.1%); health (down 9.1%); transport (down 8%).
In the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, price increases were mainly observed for the following sub-groups: vegetables and garden vegetables (28.8%); bread and bakery products (16.8%); milk, cheese and eggs (13.6%); fish (10.9%); meat and meat products (10.4%); mineral and spring waters, soft drinks and natural juices (10.1%); coffee, tea and cocoa (8.7%); sugar, jam and other confectionery (2.7%). At the same time, the prices of fruits and grapes fell (-2.4%).
As for the monthly inflation, the main drivers of price changes were increase in the prices for: transport (2.3%); clothing (1.6%); alcoholic beverages, tobacco (1.1%); furniture, household equipment, care products (1.3%).
