Abkhazia’s De Facto Authorities Weigh Direct Sea Links with Syria

Sokhumi is considering establishing direct sea links with Syrian ports, as Teimuraz Mikvabia, the de facto economy minister of Georgia’s Russian-occupied Abkhazia region, told the Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS that the two sides are working on transport and logistics ties.

“We’ve already signed a number of agreements [with the Syrian Arab Republic] at both the governmental and agency levels, and we are working with our colleagues on transport and logistics links,” Mikvabia told TASS in a September 23 report, adding, “In the future, we will certainly raise the issue of air connections, since an airport operates in Damascus.”

Citing Syria’s agricultural production base, Mikvabia said direct sea communication “could benefit both us and the Syrian side.” He also noted that an Abkhaz delegation took part in the 62nd Damascus International Fair, during which working meetings were reportedly held with Syrian authorities.

Syria, under Bashar al-Assad, recognized Georgia’s Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions as independent states in 2018. After Assad’s downfall in December 2024, Georgian politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well as U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, called on the interim Syrian government to revoke the recognition.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული