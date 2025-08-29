Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.5% in July 2025

Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.5% in July 2025 compared with the same month last year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on August 29 in its rapid estimates.

Key contributors to growth included transportation and storage, information and communication, arts, entertainment and recreation, and trade.

The manufacturing and construction sectors saw a decline.

The average year-on-year real GDP growth in January-July was 8%.

Also Read: