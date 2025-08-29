News
Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.5% in July 2025
Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.5% in July 2025 compared with the same month last year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on August 29 in its rapid estimates.
Key contributors to growth included transportation and storage, information and communication, arts, entertainment and recreation, and trade.
The manufacturing and construction sectors saw a decline.
The average year-on-year real GDP growth in January-July was 8%.
