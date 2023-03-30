Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Visits Georgia

On March 29-30 Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visited Georgia.

According to the Swedish Embassy in Georgia: “The visit forms part of the programme of Sweden’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of 2023. By visiting Georgia, The Crown Princess wishes to highlight the long-standing friendship and partnership between our countries and peoples.”

The Crown Princess Victoria met with the Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on the first day of the visit.

According to the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia, which is the Crown Princess’s official host in Georgia, she visited the EUMM the same day and was briefed on the EUMM’s mandate and activities at the Mission’s headquarters in Tbilisi.

On March 30 the visited the occupation line in Khurvaleti, Tskhinvali region and according to the EUMM was able to see first-hand the impact of “borderization” on the lives and human rights of people living in the conflict-affected communities.” The Swedish royalty also visited the local school, and met with teachers and children.

She also visited the Tserovani settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and met with local women entrepreneurs at the NGO Mtskheta-Mtianeti Regional Hub.