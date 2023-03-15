Georgia’s Foreign Minister Visits Sweden, Discusses Bilateral Ties and EU Integration

Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili, visited the Kingdom of Sweden on March 13-14, 2023. During his official visit, he held meetings with various representatives of the Swedish executive and legislative authorities, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tobias Billström, the Speaker of the Parliament, Andreas Norlen, the State Secretary for European Union Affairs, Christian Danielsson, and the State Secretary for International Development Cooperation, Diana Janse.

Notably, Sweden’s currently holds presidency of the Council of the European Union. Therefore, according to the Georgian MFA, the meetings held within the framework of the visit focused not only on the friendly cooperation between the two countries, but also on Georgia’s integration to the European Union and Sweden’s support for this process.

The Georgian Minister informed the Swedish representatives about the implementation of the 12 conditions put forward by the European Commission for obtaining by Georgia’s of EU candidate status. The meetings underlined the importance of the partners’ support for Georgia’s further progress on the EU integration path, and noted the political and historical significance of granting the country the candidate status.

The parties also discussed the security situation in the region and the security challenges.

Ilia Darchiashvili shared with the members of the Swedish Parliament the vision of the Georgian government on the peaceful resolution of the Russian-Georgian conflict and thanked Sweden for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia on both bilateral and international platforms.

