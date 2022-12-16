Foreign Minister Darchiashvili Visits Tokyo

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili visited Tokyo, Japan, to meet with his counterpart, the Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, as well as other representatives of the Japanese government.

Meeting with FM Hayashi

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and potential areas of cooperation such as economy, connectivity, sustainable development, energy security, climate change, and cultural ties.

In that context, they noted the “high-level contacts between the two countries, which contribute to the deepening and activation of cooperation in various fields.”

FM Darchiashvili and FM Hayashi also focused on the ongoing security environment in the region, Georgia’s economic development in light of current challenges, and the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Per the Japanese Foreign Ministry, on his part Minister Hayashi noted that the two countries “share fundamental values and are partners in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law and that Japan consistently supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Additionally, according to the Japanese Ministry, the two sides agreed on the need to strengthen regional connectivity with a “view to transport routes through the Caspian Sea and cooperation in the field of decarbonization based on the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Bilateral Crediting Mechanism (JCM) signed in September of this year.”

As part of their meeting, the two sides also signed an agreement for Japan to provide assistance to Georgia in the form of fire-fighting equipment.

Grateful to my Japanese colleague FM Hayashi for his warm welcome and hospitality. I am sure, this visit and the productive meetings held within the scope of it, will take the long-lasting friendship and excellent cooperation between 🇬🇪 and 🇯🇵 to a whole new level. @MofaJapan_en pic.twitter.com/2bte6fT4zr — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) December 15, 2022

Meeting with Minister Yasutoshi

As part of his visit, FM Darchiashvili also met with the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura with the discussion focused on bilateral economic ties and prospects for their further development.

In that context, they drew attention to the investment opportunities that Georgia represents for Japanese companies, “taking into account the country’s stably growing economic indicators, as well as favorable transit and business opportunities.”

To that end, they welcomed the signing of an agreement to protect investments between Georgia and Japan, while highlighting Japanese companies’ “growing interests in Georgia and the large investment projects that are already underway in Georgia.”

Meeting with Minister Kono

Minister Darchiashvili also met with the Japanese Minister of Digital Transformation Taro Kono to exchange information about avenues for cooperation in the field of digital technologies, especially towards the development of electronic services.

The meeting also focused on the reform of the governance system in Georgia and the steps that the country has taken in the direction of developing digital governance.