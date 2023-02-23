FM Darchiashvili Participates in a Special Session of the UN General Assembly

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili took part in a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, held in New York, on 22 February 2023.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, in his speech, Ilia Darchiashvili condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine, which, according to him, has been a brazen attack on the international rules-based order shattering global peace and security architecture. It has resulted in grave humanitarian consequences, loss of lives and mass displacement. “We succeed only if each and every member of this Organization stands firm in defending its founding principles” – the Minister said.



The Georgian Foreign Minister highlighted the increasing role the UN plays in maintaining peace across the globe. As MFA of Georgia states: “He reiterated Georgia’s support for the Peace Formula Initiative, which goes beyond the restoration of peace and territorial integrity of Ukraine and has more overarching aim of defending the core values of the United Nations.”



The Foreign Minister talked about the importance of peace: “Ukraine needs peace, our countries and our peoples need peace. The world needs peace. We face the global challenges of unprecedented scale, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, terrorism, unconventional threats that require our joint efforts, our cooperation”



According to him, Georgia stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these trying times. Ilia Darchiashvili also focused on the difficult situation in the Russian-occupied regions of Georgia. “It has been almost 15 years since Russia’s full-scale military aggression against Georgia and consequent occupation of 20% of its territories in blatant violation of the principles of the UN Charter, Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris” – he noted.



In this context, he highlighted the importance of the international community’s joint efforts and spoke of Georgia’s commitment to de-occupation of Georgian regions on the one hand, and reconciliation and confidence building on the other. He also stressed importance of urging Russia to comply with its obligations under the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and withdraw its military forces from the territory of Georgia.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Georgia’s firm support to the draft resolution, which once again sends a clear signal in defense of the core principles of this Organization, principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and calls for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter.

