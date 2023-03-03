State Department, USAID Officials React to Draft Law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, held a press briefing on March 2, where he expressed deep concern about the Russia-inspired law on “foreign agents” endorsed by the ruling majority.

Price stated that the law is not consistent with the aspirations of the Georgian people and could potentially jeopardize the country’s Euro-Atlantic future. He emphasized that the law would stigmatize and silence independent voices and citizens dedicated to building a better country. Price also clarified that Georgia’s draft law is different from the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, which is a narrow act applicable only to agents of foreign governments.

“Our point has been a simple one, and we’ve made this point in public but we’ve also conveyed it in private. Anyone voting for this draft legislation would be responsible for potentially jeopardizing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future” said Price.

In a recent development, Samantha Power, the head of USAID, took to Twitter to express her concern over Georgia’s proposed foreign agent laws. She stated that these laws pose a grave threat to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future and stressed that they could hinder the ability of Georgians to achieve their economic, social, and other aspirations. Power further called upon the Georgian Parliament to drop these proposed laws.

Georgia’s proposed foreign agent laws gravely threaten Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future and the ability of Georgians to fulfill their own economic, social, and other aspirations. I call upon the Georgian Parliament to drop these proposed laws. — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) March 2, 2023

