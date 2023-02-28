GD Rules out Venice Commission’s Negative Opinion on Draft Law on “Foreign Agents”   

The ruling majority announced that it will adopt the Russia-inspired draft laws on “foreign agents” and sent both to the Venice Commission for its opinion. The ruling party hopes that the opinion will be positive and that one of the bills initiated in the Parliament will “definitely” be adopted.

Speaking to journalists on February 27, Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, ruled out a negative opinion from the Venice Commission, saying that “there may be certain remarks on details or recommendations.” “So, we will definitely adopt one or another law; until then, we will wait for the Venice Commission’s opinion.”

“If a positive opinion is presented on the American version, its discussion will continue and if a positive opinion is presented on the Georgian version, we will continue its discussion. In any case, an opinion on the details of the bills will be presented and no one will say that transparency is not good,” he added.

MP Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, stressed that if the Venice Commission writes black instead of white, as happened when the European Parliament adopted a resolution, the ruling team will take “an appropriate decision.”

He also added that he expected a well-founded opinion from the Venice Commission, which the ruling party will take into account.

Opposition’s Remarks

The ruling party’s initiative to send the bills to the Venice Commission drew criticism from the opposition. MP Khatia Dekanoidze of the United National Movement said that “it is an attempt to divert attention, as if they were acting in agreement with the EU institutions.” She added that both bills on foreign agents are Russian laws and their adoption will stop the process of EU integration.

“It is nothing but a political fraud and a confirmation that the government is disregarding the country’s national interests and is doing its best not to get the candidate status.” – said MP Ana Buchukuri of the For Georgia party.

The Lelo party also denounced the bills as “a clear sabotage” of the EU accession process. “All MPs who support this initiative will be acting against the Georgian constitution and will have to bear political responsibility.” -the party said.

“I am surprised that they are sending the bill to the Venice Commission, because it would be better to send it to the “Gos Duma” [Russia’s State Duma] and the “Savet Federatsii” [Federation Council]… it is essentially Russian law.”- MP Aleko Elisashvili of Citizens party told reporters.

