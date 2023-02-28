US State Department Spokesman Ned Price Again Criticizes the Draft Law on “Foreign Agents”

On February 27, US State Department spokesman Ned Price held a press briefing, in which he expressed concern about Georgia’s Russia-inspired law on “foreign agents,” which was endorsed by the ruling majority.

“So on the new law – and I think I’ve spoken to this before – we’re aware of the draft legislation in the Georgian parliament. We’re deeply concerned about its implications for freedom of speech and democracy in Georgia. We’ve expressed these concerns directly to the Government of Georgia now repeatedly. “- said Ned Price.

He added: “The proposed law would stigmatize and silence the independent voices of citizens of Georgia who are dedicated to building a better future for their communities… and we believe such a law could potentially undermine Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and the Euro-Atlantic aspirations that the people of Georgia have so clearly expressed time and again in recent decades.”

