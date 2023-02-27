News

Over 60 Media Outlets Denounce Draft Law on Foreign Agents

27/02/2023 - 18:48
35 1 minute read

In a joint statement released on February 27, more than 60 media outlets denounced the draft law on foreign agents, saying its goal is to silence critical media and prevent media and civil society organizations from highlighting cases of corruption, injustice and poverty in the country.

“It is confirmed by the consequences of the similar law adopted in Russia years ago – civil society and media organizations were closed, while journalists became victims of persecution,” the statement said.

The signatories believe that the draft law harms the process of EU membership and top EU officials “have made it clear.” “Thus, the submitted draft law hinders Georgia’s development and closes the window of opportunities for the country,” the media outlets noted.

Noting that they serve the public and care about the country’s future, the media outlets said that they “will not work with this label.” “So, if the Russian law is adopted, we will refuse to register as agents of foreign influence. It insults our professional dignity,” the statement reads.

The statement was signed by Civil.ge, Netgazeti, Publika, Indigo, Studio Monitor, Tabula, on.ge, JAMnews, Media Holding Komersanti, Journalism Resource Center, and others.

 

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
27/02/2023 - 18:48
35 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

U.S. Ambassador Speaks to Media about Draft Laws on Foreign Agents and NBG

27/02/2023 - 18:34

Georgia Marks 102 Years Since Soviet Russia Took Over Tbilisi

25/02/2023 - 16:27

Spokesperson of EU High Representative Borrell Issues Critical Statement on the Draft Law on Foreign Agents

25/02/2023 - 13:20

The Daily Beat: 24 February – Slava Ukraini!

25/02/2023 - 07:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button