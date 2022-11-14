News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 33.5% in January-October

14/11/2022 - 13:50
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 15.2 billion between January-October 2022 – a 33.5% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 14. 

Exports grew by 34% to USD 4.54 billion, while imports increased by 33.2% to USD 10.6 billion. The trade deficit between January-October was USD 6.1 billion, amounting to 40.3% of the trade turnover. 

Source: Geostat

