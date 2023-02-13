Foreign Trade up by 29.1% in January 2023

According to express data published on 13th February by the National Statistical Service of Georgia, in January 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 29.1% and amounted to 1.46 billion US dollars.

During the same period, exports increased by 38.5% to US$459 million and imports by 25.2% to US$1 billion. The negative trade balance was 543.9 million US dollars, or 37.32% of foreign trade turnover.

Also Read:

20/01/2023 – საქსტატი: 2022 წელს საგარეო ვაჭრობა 32.8%-ით გაიზარდა

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)