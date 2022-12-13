News
Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 32.2% January-November
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 17.02 billion between January-November 2022 – a 32.2% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 13.
Exports grew by 31.8% to USD 5.03 billion, while imports increased by 32.5% to USD 11.98 billion. The trade deficit between January-November was USD 6.94 billion, amounting to 40.8% of the trade turnover.
