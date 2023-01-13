Strong Winds Hit Western Georgia

Strong winds hit western Georgian regions of Samegrelo, Imereti and Guria over the past four days, damaging roofs of hundreds of buildings and leaving hundreds of households without electricity.

Samegrelo region

The Administration of the Governor of Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Region reported on January 13 that strong wind ripped off the roofs of 966 private houses and 38 residential buildings, 2 clinics, 5 kindergartens, 5 public schools, and 10 administrative buildings. Strong wind also damaged power lines leaving about 114 administrative units without electricity.

Governor of the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Region, Giorgi Guguchia called on locals to stay at home or in case of urgency, to call the hotline operating in the municipalities.

Imereti region

Similar damage was reported in the Imereti region, where strong wind caused problems in all 12 municipalities. In particular, roofs of 567 buildings were ripped off partly or completely.

The local population is supplied with electricity, water, and natural gas with restrictions. Governor of the Imereti region, Zviad Shalamberidze called on locals not to use fireworks in connection with the Old New Year this night.

Guria region

Strong winds uprooted trees and ripped off the roofs of residential and administrative buildings in Guria, leaving part of the local population without electricity and natural gas.

A young man died after the wind knocked a tree onto his car in the village of Lesa, near the Grigoleti-Samtredia highway, the mayor of Lanchkhuti Municipality, Aleksandre Sarishvili told Netgazeti media outlet.

