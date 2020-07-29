Heavy Rains Flood Western Georgian Regions

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in a number of municipalities in western Georgia.

Upper Racha province was hit worst, with a dozen villages in Oni municipality with their 2,000 inhabitants being cut off from the rest of the world, said Archil Japaridze, the Governor of Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region.

The Roads Department noted that the flood in Racha damaged 10 bridges and eight sections of central Kutaisi-Alpana-Mamisoni pass road. The flood caused power outages in the said 12 villages, while 400 families were left without water supply.

Deputy Ministers of Regional Development and Infrastructure, Irakli Karseladze and Ilia Begiashvili, as well as Deputy Interior Minister Ioseb Chelidze visited Racha today, leading government’s relief efforts in the region.

Flooding damaged roads, agricultural fields, and electrical wires in Guria region on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

Heavy rainfalls affected a part of Imereti region’s Sachkhere municipality as well, where the flooding damaged inter-village roads. In Imereti’s Tskaltubo municipality floodwaters hit yards of several families living nearby Rioni River.

In the meantime, Moscow-backed authorities in east-central Georgia’s Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia have reported that mudflows damaged the only road connecting the region with the Russian Federation.