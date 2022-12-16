President Meets EEAS’ Deputy Secretary General Fries

On 15 December, President Salome Zurabishvili held a meeting with Charles Fries, the Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defense Policy and Crisis Response of the European External Action Service.

According to the President’s press service, during the meeting, President Zurabishvili “welcomed the involvement of the European Union in the issue of ensuring peace and security in the region.”

In that context, the two sides noted that the “functioning of the EU Monitoring Mission is extremely important for the security of the region.”

The discussion also focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, at which point the President reiterated condemnation of Russian aggression against the country, as well as its attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure.

The President emphasized that when the war ends with the “victory of Ukraine” “the security of all small countries must be guaranteed so that Russia will not be allowed to pursue its imperialist goals again.”

President Zurabishvili and the Deputy Secretary General also brought attention to the process of implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations.

Similarly, the two sides emphasized the importance of joint projects with the European Union and the growing importance of Georgia in relation to energy and infrastructural projects.

