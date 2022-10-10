President Salome Zurabishvili took to Twitter and Facebook on 10 October to condemn Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and other cities in the country.

“Terrible news of the bombing of Kyiv and other cities,” she stated and added that it was “an indiscriminate attack on civilians meant to destroy, to instill fear.”

“But the world has seen the determination of the Ukrainian nation,” she underscored. “All of Georgia stands with Ukraine.”

According to the media, Russia launched a simultaneous air attack on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities on 10 October. In Kyiv, the attack focused on central areas, including crowded places like parks and popular tourist destinations.

Other explosions were recorded in Western Ukraine – in Lviv, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr, as well as in Central Ukraine – in Dnipro and Kremenchuk, in the South – in Zaporizhzhia, and in the East – in Kharkiv.

The attacks damaged infrastructure and killed and wounded civilians.

