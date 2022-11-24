Rishi Sunak: United Kingdom Stands with Georgia

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s letter of congratulation on his appointment as the UK’s new PM by thanking him and emphasizing that “the UK stands with Georgia in the face of continued Russian aggression.”

“The UK remains resolute in our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” Prime Minister Sunak underscored in the letter.

The British Prime Minister also stressed that they will “continue to call on Russia to reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and press for the provision of unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to these regions.”

PM Sunak also said he was “pleased” that the UK will be hosting the next Wardrop Strategic Dialogue in early 2023, which will cover “the full range of cooperation between our countries and further building on the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement that entered into force on 1 January 2021.”

PM Sunak also welcomed the support that Georgia is providing Ukraine, while accentuating that “this illegal war has brutally reminded us of the threat that Russia poses to fundamental principles of international law, including territorial integrity.”

“The UK’s support for Ukraine, like our support for Georgia, will not falter,” he stressed.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)