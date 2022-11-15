EU Enlargement Commissioner Visits Georgia

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, began his November 15-16 visit to Georgia today, where he has already met and held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Prime Minister Garibashvili’s Remarks

Path to Europe

During the press conference, Prime Minister Garibashvili noted that he thanked Commissioner Várhelyi for his “personal contribution” to Georgia’s Europeanization and stated that the Commissioner is “a true friend of our country, a friend of our people, [and] an active supporter of our country’s European choice.”

Highlighting that this is the Commissioner’s first visit to Georgia since the EU granted Georgia a European perspective, the Georgian PM emphasized that along with “great motivation,” “This is also a great responsibility for our ruling force, our government, our people.”

“We understand this well, and with this responsibility, in this spirit, we are meticulously working on the implementation of the 12 recommendations,” he said and reiterated that Georgia is committed to its European choice.

“This is our historic choice, it is the choice of generations and the dream of generations that we become a worthy and full-fledged member of the European family, and we are doing our best on this path,” the Prime Minister underscored.

In this context, PM Garibashvili brought attention to the implementation of the 12 recommendations and noted that within a week of receiving them, the Georgian Dream party presented a plan to implement the recommendations and invited all actors to participate in the effort.

However, he underlined that “unfortunately,” the opposition, “whose direct obligation is to implement these recommendations, [and] the main, first recommendation – which is depolarization,” is not involved in the process.

“We have clearly explained and clarified that it is impossible to achieve this if there is no similar willingness to cooperate on their part,” the PM remarked, adding that candidate status belongs not only to the government but to the entire country.

“It belongs to every citizen of our country. Therefore, I would like to emphasize once again that our door is open to everyone and once again, I would like to remind all actors that their involvement in this process is necessary,” he said.

Russian Occupation

During his speech, PM Garibashvili also raised the issue of Russian occupation and stated that the continued presence of Russian troops on Georgian territory remains one of the main challenges facing the country. “Our main task and goal are to de-occupy our country in a peaceful way and to make our country whole,” he stressed.

Building on the subject, the Prime Minister asserted that only since the Georgian Dream party came to power has the country had such “continuous peace and stability” since its independence was first restored.

“We managed to do this with our reasonable policy and at the same time with our principles after we came to power,” he said.

War in Ukraine

The Georgian Prime Minister also mentioned the war in Ukraine as one of the significant challenges facing the region and noted that “our common desire is for this war to end as soon as possible.”

“I want to say once again that we support Ukraine, Ukraine’s sovereignty, their independence as much as possible, [and] at all levels,” PM Garibashvili underscored.

Economic Assistance

Prime Minister Garibashvili also brought attention to the “active help” provided to Georgia by the EU for developing the country’s economy, including in areas of infrastructure and energy.

“Our relationship is very dynamic, a very strong partnership, and most importantly – these relationships are based on our common values and common interests,” he said.

Commissioner Várhelyi’s Remarks

European Commission’s 12 Recommendations

Regarding the 12 recommendations for Georgia to receive candidate status, the Commissioner highlighted during the press conference that while in Georgia he plans to meet with members of Parliament, including Speaker Papuashvili, to underscore that “we need a national consensus on all twelve priorities.”

He pointed out that this “has always been the case with any candidate.” “It does not matter the political struggle and the conjecture. This is a goal that is bigger than any generation,” he said.

“Therefore, I hope that I will have good news to take from Georgia to Brussels because the Parliament is an important aspect of this agreement,” Commissioner Várhelyi said. “These are important, big reforms that are being implemented in the country, and many issues are included in the competence and mandate of the Parliament.”

In that vein, Commissioner Várhelyi stated, “therefore, we will have to work together, and I hope that a national consensus will be formed beyond those everyday, routine issues.”

The Commissioner also reiterated that the EU is ready to help Georgia in these matters. He emphasized, however, that in the coming weeks, “Georgia will have to make a big effort to show that it is ready to become a candidate status,” adding that “this will only happen if the whole country, all of Georgia, and all Georgians, inside and outside the country, work for this goal.”

In that regard, he addressed the government’s efforts toward fulfilling these reforms, and remarked that the government is “working very actively to fulfill this task so that all twelve points are fulfilled.” “We already see positive changes in the judicial reform, we see progress in the fight against corruption,” he added.

While noting these positive steps, Commissioner Várhelyi stressed that “we will have to work hard to make the anti-corruption agency fully independent, we need a law on deoligarchization, [although] I understand that you have started working in this direction, and, of course, we need steps to intensify the fight against organized crime.”

“The faster you implement these 12 recommendations, the faster you’ll be on your way to Europe,” he stressed.

Energy Security

Commissioner Várhelyi also spoke about energy security and developing EU-Georgia relations, noting during the press conference, “The message that I brought to Georgia is as follows – we want to have a partnership in terms of reliable energy supply from Georgia and through this initiative, to establish energy security in Georgia, the Caucasus, and Europe.”

In that context, he emphasized that the Black Sea is at the “center” of the EU’s plans with Georgia, and highlighted the “symbolic” and “historic” plans for a black sea electric cable connecting Georgia with Europe.

The Commissioner noted that particularly in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “we need reliable partners” in areas of security, the economy, and energy. “Georgia can be such a reliable partner,” he underscored.

Commissioner Várhelyi expressed hope that work on the cable can speed up and that “new ideas will appear.”

“A few days ago, I heard that Georgia is going to build an electricity terminal, which will create additional opportunities and productivity for Europe,” he said. “We are interested in exploring this opportunity in this direction and seeing how we can expand our partnership and cooperation.”

“Against the background of all these projects, I believe that we have everything to make Georgia a part of Europe and to give Europe to the citizens of Georgia,” the Commissioner remarked.

