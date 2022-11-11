NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee Visits Georgia

The Georgian Defense Ministry said on November 11 that the delegation of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee (PCSC) is paying a two-day visit to Georgia.

It also noted that the visit reaffirms NATO’s unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The Defense Ministry stated that the Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) hosted an interagency meeting on defense and security issues with the participation of the Office of the National Security Council and the Coast Guard of the Interior Ministry’s Border Police.

According to the same report, the sides discussed security environment and increasing challenges in the region, as well as defense and security reforms. They also stressed the need for deepening NATO-Georgia cooperation.

