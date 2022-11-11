PM Garibashvili Meets Czech Foreign Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with visiting Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský on November 10.

According to the PM’s press office, Irakli Garibashvili noted that the Foreign Minister’s visit to Georgia during the Czech Republic’s Presidency of the EU Council “underlines the firm support of the Czech Republic for Georgia’s priorities.”

The sides discussed Georgia’s considerable progress on the path to European integration with PM Garibashvili briefing the Czech Foreign Minister on the dynamic of implementation of the EU’s recommendations.

The two officials also discussed the regional and global security environments and focused on Georgia’s key strategic location. It was underscored that Georgia is the EU’s reliable partner and ally in the region.

“Georgia can play a significant role in the diversification of transport routes and in terms of ensuring Europe’s energy supply,” PM Garibashvili said.

Earlier on November 10, the Czech Foreign Minister was hosted by his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili. Minister Lipavský also met with representatives of opposition parties and CSOs. “Georgia needs inclusive engagement of all stakeholders in the reform process,” he tweeted after the meeting.

As part of his visit, Minister Lipavský visited the memorial for fallen Georgian soldiers in Tbilisi and arrived at the Tskhinvali occupation line.

I also visited the administrative border line near 🇬🇪 Odzisi, one of the symbols of Georgia's broken territorial integrity. We are witnessing continuous illegal borderization. 🇨🇿 fully supports restoring Georgian sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/wVqNHEuDOU — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) November 10, 2022

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)