The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) announced on November 1 that as a result of special operations conducted in Tbilisi and several regions in Georgia, 24 people have been arrested on drug-related charges, 18 of them drug dealers.

Per the MIA, as part of the operation, law enforcement officers bought drugs from the arrested dealers, 3 of whom are from Kazakhstan, on several occasions and filmed the process as well. Officers removed narcotics and money from the scene as part of the bust. If found guilty, those arrested face up to 20 years or life in prison.

Police have also arrested a citizen of Ukraine and two Russian citizens on charges of illegal acquisition and storage of a particularly large amount of narcotics. Law enforcement officers also arrested three other individuals for the illegal acquisition and storage of a particularly large amount of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

According to the MIA’s information, as part of the raids, they found evidence related to the trade of heroin, cocaine, alpha, pvp, ketamine, and Subutex.

The investigation is being carried out under Articles 260, 19-260, 273, 18-260, and 261 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, referring to the illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer, or sale of a large number of drugs.

