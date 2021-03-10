Police arrested a group of 11 drug trade suspects, seized 45 packets of heroin and cash. March 10, 2021. Photo: Screengrab from MIA video
Police Arrest Eleven Illicit Drug Trade Suspects

11/03/2021 - 00:36
The Interior Ministry of Georgia announced on March 10 that police have arrested a group of eleven persons in Tbilisi’s Ponichala district and the southern town of Marneuli on charges of illegal purchase, storage, and selling of drugs in particularly large quantities.

The Ministry noted the suspects sold drugs regularly, adding that undercover officers had also purchased heroin from them and videotaped the processes.

Police said it seized 45 packets of heroin and cash.

The investigation was launched under Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

