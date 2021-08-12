Police Arrest 20 Illicit Drug Trade Suspects   

The Interior Ministry of Georgia announced on August 12 that police have arrested 20 persons, among them three foreign citizens, in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi, Kutaisi and Bolnisi on charges of illegal purchase, storage and selling of drugs in particularly large quantities.

The Ministry noted that police seized up to two kilograms of heroin, 50 pills of the drug Suboxin containing buprenorphine, 1.9 liter of amphetamine-containing liquid, 50 grams of amphetamine-containing powder, up to 15 grams of MDMA-containing and up to 200 grams of cocaine-containing substances. Police also seized an illegally purchased STALKER 2918-UK pistol.

The Interior Ministry said the investigation has been launched under Articles 260 and 236 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

