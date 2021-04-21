Police Arrest Ten Illicit Drug Trade Suspects

Police detained ten illicit drug trade suspects in the outskirts of capital Tbilisi city and the Red Bridge Highway, seizing up to seven kilograms of heroin overall, the Georgian Interior Ministry stated on April 21.

Giorgi Liluashvili, Deputy Director of the Central Criminal Police Department at the Ministry, said that the detainees are facing charges under Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving the illegal purchase, storage, and selling of drugs in large quantities by a group, punishable by a prison term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

Police officers also seized cash and mobile phones from the suspects as evidence, the Interior Ministry official stated.

