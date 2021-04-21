Ten arrested on illicit drug trade charges, facing prison term of 8 to 20 years or life imprisonment. Photo: Screengrab from Interior Ministry video.
News

Police Arrest Ten Illicit Drug Trade Suspects

21/04/2021 - 12:58
15 Less than a minute

Police detained ten illicit drug trade suspects in the outskirts of capital Tbilisi city and the Red Bridge Highway, seizing up to seven kilograms of heroin overall, the Georgian Interior Ministry stated on April 21.

Giorgi Liluashvili, Deputy Director of the Central Criminal Police Department at the Ministry, said that the detainees are facing charges under Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving the illegal purchase, storage, and selling of drugs in large quantities by a group, punishable by a prison term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

Police officers also seized cash and mobile phones from the suspects as evidence, the Interior Ministry official stated.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
21/04/2021 - 12:58
15 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,310 New Cases, 632 More Recoveries, 12 Fatalities 

21/04/2021 - 13:00

U.S. Senators Call on Georgian Parties to Uphold April 19 Agreement

21/04/2021 - 12:00

President Michel to Visit Georgia Tomorrow

19/04/2021 - 23:17

Georgian, Ukrainian Parliament Speakers Hold Phone Talk

19/04/2021 - 18:47
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button