Police Arrest 21 Illicit Drug Trade Suspects

The Interior Ministry announced on September 7 that police have arrested 21 persons on illicit drug trade charges in Tbilisi, Batumi and Rustavi cities, as well as towns of Lagodekhi and Marneuli.

According to the Ministry, eighteen of the detainees were “drug dealers,” while three were couriers for a group of dealers organized on the social network.

The Ministry noted police seized an especially large amount of various illegal drugs, including up to 8 liters of a new psychoactive substance and a large amount of cash.

The Interior Ministry said the suspects were detained on charges of illegal purchase, storage and selling of drugs in particularly large quantities, and the attempted selling of drugs committed in a group, under Article 260 of Georgia’s Criminal Code. The crimes envisage eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

