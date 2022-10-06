Undersecretary Jenkins: Attacks on Amb. Degnan Part of the “Bigger Pattern of Disinformation”

While speaking at the Biosafety Association for Central Asia and the Caucasus (BACAC) Regional Conference in Tbilisi on 6 October, the Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Bonnie Jenkins said that when she meets with members of the Georgian government, she will deliver “a message of strong support from Washington for the tremendous work Ambassador [Kelly] Degnan and her Embassy team have done to help advance Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations…”

Undersecretary Jenkins emphasized, “these efforts have not come easily, especially of late, where we’ve been dismayed to see personal attacks on Ambassador Degnan and the Embassy.”

The Undersecretary of State highlighted that the attacks against the U.S. Ambassador in Georgia are part of “a bigger pattern of disinformation aimed at obscuring the truth and the realities of the current crisis in Europe that one man has created.”

In that context, she stressed the U.S. will “always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, just as we will always recognize Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

“We should all be standing by supporting the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and sovereignty,” Undersecretary Jenkins added.

The Undersecretary is visiting Georgia from October 5-7 and besides attending the Biosafety Conference is expected to meet with members of the government to discuss areas of common strategic interest, including border security, customs, and defense.

