Election of Senaki Local Council Chairperson ‘Illegal’, rules Court

The Senaki District Court confirmed to Civil.ge on 18 August it’s ruling that the election of Irakli Kacharava, a member of the For Georgia party, as Chairperson of the Senaki Local Council (Sakrebulo) in February was illegal.

Kacharava was elected on 23 February by the opposition parties the United National Movement and For Georgia against the background of a procedural dispute with the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Prior to the decision, the Local Council had been unable to elect a chairperson since neither the ruling party nor the opposition had the necessary majority in the 33-member body.

Following the 2021 local self-government elections, the ruling party secured 16 seats in the Council, while UNM won 13, and For Georgia – 4. When For Georgia party member Ilia Akhalaia refused his mandate and left the opposition with 16 votes, however, a stalemate was created in the Senaki Local Council with neither side able to elect a chairperson.

The situation changed on 9 February, when opposition MPs decided to recognize the authority of Akhalaia’s deputy, Nikoloz Shamatava to replace Akhalaia. Members of the ruling party and staff of the Local Council stated then that the opposition had violated the law.

Significantly, the civil society organization Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) agreed that the February 9 and 23 sessions of the Senaki Local Council were illegal since there was no quorum.

Accordingly, the organization explained that the authority of the Senaki Local Council should have been terminated on June 17 since the law states that a Council which is unable to meet for more than 6 months should be dissolved. In line with that logic, GYLA stated that the CEC should not have called the mid-term elections in just one majority district of Senaki, but should have declared a full-fledged early election of the entire Local Council.

On 14 August, GYLA appealed to the court on that basis but their claim was rejected.

The CEC decided to call for the election in the Senaki Municipality after one of its UNM members, Vakhtang Tsurtsumia, left the council. His authority was officially terminated early on May 31.

