Khelvachauri Military Conscription Head Detained for Bribe

On 11 August the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced that employees of its anti-corruption agency arrested Tengiz Kikava, head of the military registration, conscription, and mobilization service of Khelvachauri village in Adjara, for taking a bribe alongside several others.

Per the investigation, Kikava was contacted by the former head of the Ozurgeti Mayor’s military registration, conscription, and mobilization service, (I.L.) (Per the SSG, I.L., was the acting head when he committed the crime) who asked him for an unofficial postponement of a particular citizen’s compulsory military service.

The pair agreed on the deal in advance and used an intermediary to take GEL 1,500 from the citizen in question. The bribe was split into three, with GEL 800 kept by Kikava, GEL 500 going to the Ozurgeti official (I.L.), and GEL 200 to the intermediary.

According to the SSG, Kikava was taken into pretrial detention on 11 August. Per the press release, the anti-corruption agency’s investigation is taking place under Articles 338(2c), and 25 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. If sentenced under the mentioned Articles, the accused could face anywhere from 7 to 11 years imprisonment.

On 9 August, the SSG announced that the intermediary between the two officials was detained.

