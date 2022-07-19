Weekly COVID Update: July 10-17

During July 10-17, Georgian authorities reported 7,812 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 4,764 recoveries, and 7 fatalities.

Out of the 7,812 cases, 4,979 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Adjara — 882, Imereti — 624, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 302, Kvemo Kartli — 258, Kakheti — 216, Shida Kartli — 177, Guria — 165, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 104, Samtskhe-Javakheti — 60, and Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti — 45.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 10.84%.

As of July 17, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,675,265 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,650,681 recoveries and 16,854 deaths.

