Georgia-Azerbaijan Land Border to Remain Closed until 2024

Azerbaijan is extending its special quarantine regime until January 2, 2024, at 06:00 AM, “with the aim to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and to take measures to mitigate its potential consequences.” The prolonged quarantine will continue to restrict land travel between Georgia and Azerbaijan until that date.

In August 2023, ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Georgia appealed to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, urging the opening of the land border. The quarantine measures have been in place since spring 2020 and have been particularly challenging for ethnic Azeris in Georgia and ethnic Georgians in Azerbaijan wishing to visit family, with air travel often the only and potentially unaffordable option.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)