Parliament Lifts COVID-Related Fines

27/06/2024
On June 27, the Georgian Parliament abolished fines imposed between June 23, 2021 and July 3, 2023 for violations of COVID-19 isolation, quarantine or face masks.

Amendments to the law on exemption from administrative fines were fast-tracked and passed in the third reading today with 79 votes in favor and none against. Most opposition parties did not participate in the vote, as they are boycotting parliamentary work after the passage of the foreign agents law.

Deputy Health Minister Irine Tsakadze, who initiated the amendments, said that they will affect about 2000 people, the vast majority of whom are physical persons and 38 are legal entities.

The amount of fines totaled to GEL 5.5 million (about USD 1.95 million).

