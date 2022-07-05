Weekly COVID Update: June 27-July 3

During June 27-July 3, Georgian authorities reported 2,570 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,103 recoveries, and 3 fatalities.

Out of the 2,570 cases, 1,860 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by Adjara — 186, Imereti — 169 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti — 123, Kvemo Kartli — 71, Kakheti — 50, Shida Kartli — 49, Guria — 31, Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 15, Samtskhe-Javakheti — 11, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti — 5.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the positivity rate for the 7-day testing period was 4.05%.

As of July 3, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,662,299 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,643,579 recoveries and 16,844 deaths.

