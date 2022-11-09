News

Georgian Authorities to Stop Publishing COVID-19 Statistics

09/11/2022 - 16:17
58 1 minute read

The Ministry of Health confirmed to Civil.ge on 9 November that they no longer plan to publish monthly COVID-19 statistics.

The Ministry explained, however, that data on COVID-19 infection rates will still be collected by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and that interested parties can access them upon request.

“Recently, there has been a downward trend of the coronavirus in the country and the epidemic situation is stable. Taking into account the above, there is no longer any need to publish COVID statistics,” the Ministry noted in its decision.

The NCDC’s last COVID-19 update was for September when authorities reported 35,719 new cases of COVID-19, 43,189 recoveries, and 20 fatalities.

At the time, Georgia (excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia) had reported 1,797,225 cases of COVID-19 in total, among them 1,776,548 recoveries and 16,920 deaths.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
09/11/2022 - 16:17
58 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Prosecutor’s Office Announces New Crackdown on International Fraud Scheme

09/11/2022 - 19:59

Top Abkhaz, Tskhinvali Diplomats Meet in Moscow

09/11/2022 - 16:40

Another Dismissed National Museum Employee Claims Victory in Court

09/11/2022 - 15:29

Prime Minister Garibashvili Attends COP 27 in Egypt

09/11/2022 - 15:04
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button